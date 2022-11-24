Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1.600% Rallye! 2023 – Das Jahr der Lithium-Millionäre?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853289 ISIN: NL0000289213 Ticker-Symbol: WER 
Tradegate
23.11.22
11:19 Uhr
13,560 Euro
+0,020
+0,15 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,90013,94015:25
13,90013,94015:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.11.2022 | 15:05
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave celebrates Grand Opening of the fully-let Emmapassage in Tilburg and delivers its third Full Service Center

Today, Wereldhave, the Municipality of Tilburg and partners in development celebrated the official opening of the completely renewed Emmapassage in Tilburg. After completing this final phase of the Tilburg City-Center transformation project, one of the Netherlands' largest recent inner-city projects, Wereldhave has delivered three Full Service Centers.

The official opening act was performed by alderman Rik Grashoff of the Municipality of Tilburg, CEO Matthijs Storm of Wereldhave, local entrepreneur Marlous Mutsaers of bookstore Gianotten Mutsaers and managing director Jur van Aken of the construction consortium Van de Ven & Van Schijndel. During the celebrations, the parties involved looked back on the high ambition-level of the project, their rapid and successful collaboration and the clearly visible end-result.

Tilburg City-Center marks the third completed Full Service Center by Wereldhave, after Presikhaaf in Arnhem (the Netherlands) and Les Bastions in Tournai (Belgium). The project was delivered on time and within budget, despite economic uncertainties. On opening day, the new Emmapassage is fully let, up significantly from a pre-let rate at 62% in H1 2022 and a great achievement by the Wereldhave team responsible for the project.

In December 2022, Wereldhave will deliver a further two Full Service Centers: Sterrenburg in Dordrecht (the Netherlands) and Ring Kortrijk in Courtrai (Belgium).

About Tilburg City-Center
Tilburg City-Center is a joint effort between Wereldhave and the Municipality of Tilburg to create an attractive, accessible and competitive city center. It marks one of the largest recent inner-city redevelopment projects in the Netherlands, linking Wereldhave centers Emmapassage and Pieter Vreedeplein. As part of the Full Service Center transformation in Tilburg, Wereldhave has significantly improved the tenant mix to create a strong combination of retail, F&B, leisure and multiple (public) services for visitors and residents.

Attachment

  • PR 24-11-2022 - Wereldhave celebrates Grand Opening of the fully-let Emmapassage in Tilburg and delivers its third Full Service Center (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/047f6895-07d9-49b4-8774-7dfa72b0da9c)

WERELDHAVE NV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.