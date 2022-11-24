RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, November 24
24 November 2022
RIGHTMOVE PLC
DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
Rightmove plc confirms that Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive, exercised options, due to expire in March 2023, and sold 39,282 shares on 23 November 2022. The shares were sold at an average price of £5.54 per share, from which relevant taxes were deducted.
Following this transaction, Peter has a beneficial shareholding of 2,017,302 shares.
Name and contact number for enquiries:
Amy Murphy, Head of PR
Press@Rightmove.co.uk
Carolyn Pollard
Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Peter Brooks-Johnson
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Rightmove plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
|4.
|Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
|Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Exercise of nil cost options and sale of Deferred Shares awarded on 03/03/2020
|c)
|Prices and volumes
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|1.
|GBP 5.537886
|39,282
|GBP 217,539.24
|d)
|Aggregated information:
|Price
|Total
|Total
|GBP 5.537886
|39,282
|GBP 217,539.24
|e)
|Date of transaction
|23 November 2022
|f)
|Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|g)
|Shareholding post transaction
|2,017,302 shares (0.24% of issued share capital)
