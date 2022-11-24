Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.11.2022
1.600% Rallye! 2023 – Das Jahr der Lithium-Millionäre?!
24.11.2022 | 15:10
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 24

24 November 2022

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Rightmove plc confirms that Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive, exercised options, due to expire in March 2023, and sold 39,282 shares on 23 November 2022. The shares were sold at an average price of £5.54 per share, from which relevant taxes were deducted.

Following this transaction, Peter has a beneficial shareholding of 2,017,302 shares.

Name and contact number for enquiries:

Amy Murphy, Head of PR

Press@Rightmove.co.uk

Carolyn Pollard

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePeter Brooks-Johnson
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial Notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameRightmove plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of financial instrument
Identification code:		Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)Nature of transactionExercise of nil cost options and sale of Deferred Shares awarded on 03/03/2020
c)Prices and volumesPriceVolumeTotal
1.GBP 5.53788639,282GBP 217,539.24
d)Aggregated information:PriceTotalTotal
GBP 5.53788639,282GBP 217,539.24
e)Date of transaction23 November 2022
f)Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
g)Shareholding post transaction2,017,302 shares (0.24% of issued share capital)
