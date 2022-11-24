RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

24 November 2022

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Rightmove plc confirms that Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive, exercised options, due to expire in March 2023, and sold 39,282 shares on 23 November 2022. The shares were sold at an average price of £5.54 per share, from which relevant taxes were deducted.

Following this transaction, Peter has a beneficial shareholding of 2,017,302 shares.

Name and contact number for enquiries:

Amy Murphy, Head of PR

Press@Rightmove.co.uk

Carolyn Pollard

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES