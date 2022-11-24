DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Nov-2022 / 14:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 23-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 44.7222
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6789760
CODE: AEMD LN
ISIN: LU1737652583
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1737652583 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMD LN Sequence No.: 203175 EQS News ID: 1496043 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1496043&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 24, 2022 08:50 ET (13:50 GMT)