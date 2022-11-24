DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 23-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 44.7222

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6789760

CODE: AEMD LN

ISIN: LU1737652583

