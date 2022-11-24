DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C) (CJ1G LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Nov-2022 / 14:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C)
DEALING DATE: 23-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 31433.5353
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 69718
CODE: CJ1G LN
ISIN: LU1602144815
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1602144815 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CJ1G LN
