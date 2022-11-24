DJ Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Nov-2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 23-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 103.7304

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4769139

CODE: NRAU LN

ISIN: LU1437016543

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

