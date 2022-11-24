DJ Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GENY LN) Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Nov-2022 / 15:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 23-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.2629

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3814646

CODE: GENY LN

ISIN: LU2023678449

