Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIR LN) Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Nov-2022 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 23-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.3061
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47982811
CODE: PRIR LN
ISIN: LU1931975152
