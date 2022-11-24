DJ Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (CN1 LN) Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Nov-2022 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C)
DEALING DATE: 23-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 536.8065
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 368295
CODE: CN1 LN
ISIN: LU1681044647
CODE: CN1 LN
ISIN: LU1681044647
