Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1.600% Rallye! 2023 – Das Jahr der Lithium-Millionäre?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
24.11.2022 | 16:04
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MMC Norilsk Nickel: Shareholders of Nornickel elected new directors

DJ SHAREHOLDERS OF NORINICKEL ELECTED NEW DIRECTORS

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) SHAREHOLDERS OF NORINICKEL ELECTED NEW DIRECTORS 24-Nov-2022 / 17:31 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")

SHAREHOLDERS OF NORINICKEL ELECTED NEW DIRECTORS

Moscow, November 24, 2022 -Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that today its shareholders on the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) elected the members of Board of Directors in the following composition:

-- Denis Alexandrov

-- Sergey Batekhin

-- Alexey Bashkirov

-- Elena Bezdenezhnykh

-- Andrey Bougrov

-- Sergey Volk

-- Alexey Germanovich

-- Alexandra Zakharova

-- Marianna Zakharova

-- Alexey Ivanov

-- Stanislav Luchitsky

-- Egor Sheibak

-- Evgeny Shvarts

Six members of the Board of Directors are independent.

EGM materials and voting results available on Nornickel website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

Media Relations: Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MNOD 
LEI Code:   253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.: 203467 
EQS News ID:  1496571 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1496571&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2022 09:31 ET (14:31 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.