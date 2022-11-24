DJ Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CWEU LN) Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Nov-2022 / 15:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 23-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 441.5651

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28945

CODE: CWEU LN

ISIN: LU1681046188

