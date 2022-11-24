Regulatory News:
La Française des Jeux (FDJ) (Paris:FDJ), France's leading gaming operator, announces its 2023 financial communication calendar.
Event
Date
Results 2022
February, Wednesday 15 premarket
Quiet period from January, Wednesday 11
Revenue Q1 2023
April, Wednesday 19 aftermarket
Quiet period from April, Monday 3
AGM
April, Thursday 27 PM
Results H1 2023
July, Thursday 27 aftermarket
Quiet period from June, Monday 26
Revenue 9M 2023
October, Thursday 19 aftermarket
Quiet period from October, Monday 2
About La Française des Jeux (FDJ Group)
France's national lottery and leading gaming operator, the #2 lottery in Europe and #4 worldwide, FDJ offers secure, enjoyable and responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games) and sports betting (ParionsSport), available from physical outlets and online. FDJ's performance is driven by a portfolio of iconic and recent brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, recurring investment and a strategy of innovation to make its offering and distribution more attractive with an enhanced gaming experience.
FDJ Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A FDJ.PA) and is included in indices such as the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro.
For further information, www.groupefdj.com
