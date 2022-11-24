Regulatory News:

La Française des Jeux (FDJ) (Paris:FDJ), France's leading gaming operator, announces its 2023 financial communication calendar.

Event Date Results 2022 February, Wednesday 15 premarket Quiet period from January, Wednesday 11 Revenue Q1 2023 April, Wednesday 19 aftermarket Quiet period from April, Monday 3 AGM April, Thursday 27 PM Results H1 2023 July, Thursday 27 aftermarket Quiet period from June, Monday 26 Revenue 9M 2023 October, Thursday 19 aftermarket Quiet period from October, Monday 2

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ Group)

France's national lottery and leading gaming operator, the #2 lottery in Europe and #4 worldwide, FDJ offers secure, enjoyable and responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games) and sports betting (ParionsSport), available from physical outlets and online. FDJ's performance is driven by a portfolio of iconic and recent brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, recurring investment and a strategy of innovation to make its offering and distribution more attractive with an enhanced gaming experience.

FDJ Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A FDJ.PA) and is included in indices such as the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro.

