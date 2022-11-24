Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.11.2022
WKN: A1C8FL ISIN: AEE000301011  
PR Newswire
24.11.2022 | 16:52
Emaar Properties: Burj Khalifa by Emaar to Host a Cutting-Edge Laser Light Extravaganza and Phenomenal Firework display on Emaar New Year's Eve

Emaar will once again dominate the Dubai skyline with a jaw-dropping sound and light spectacle

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 31st 2022, one of the world's most recognisable landmarks, Burj Khalifa by Emaar, will be illuminated by a spectacular laser and firework show for Emaar New Year's Eve celebrations - turning the iconic tower into a shining beacon of hope, happiness and harmony for 2023.

