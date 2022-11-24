Siguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited financial information for the nine months of the year 2022

Company's net turnover in the nine months of 2022 was 1 125.3 thousand euros, showing an increase of 9.5% against the corresponding period in 2021, whereas Company's profit before taxes was 138.4 thousand euros - by 0.9 thousand euros less compared to the corresponding period in 2021.

PROFIT OR LOSS ACCOUNT

30.09.2022

EUR 30.09.2021

EUR Net sales 1 125 289 1 027 516 a) from agricultural activities 1 125 289 1 027 516 Changes in stock of ready-made goods and unfinished products 38 065 23 925 Other operating income 41 009 30 584 Costs of materials: (577 541) (489 717) a) raw materials and auxiliary costs of materials (481 665) (410 324) b) other external costs (95 876) (79 393) Personnel costs: (397 757) (358 978) a) salaries for work (313 735) (284 675) b) state social insurance compulsory contributions (73 176) (63 453) c) other social insurance costs (10 846) (10 850) Depreciation adjustments: (33 752) (44 238) a) depreciation adjustments of fixed and intangible assets (33 747) (44 192) b) depreciation adjustments of current assets which the company considers to be above the normal write-off amounts (5) (46) Other operating costs (56 926) (49 787) Profit or loss before enterprise income tax 138 387 139 305 Enterprise income tax for the reporting year (134) (3) Profit or loss after enterprise income tax calculation 138 253 139 302 The profit or loss for the year 138 253 139 302 Earnings per 1 share (EPS) 0.327 0.330

JSC 'Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija' is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company's basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services - consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.

Valda Malniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

