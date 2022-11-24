Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, November 24
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
(the "Company")
Appointment of a Senior Independent Director
The Board of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is pleased to announce that Vanessa Donegan has been appointed as a Senior Independent Director of the Company with effect from 31 December 2022.
Natalia de Sousa
FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Tel: 01737 837847
24 November 2022
