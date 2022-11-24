Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of a Senior Independent Director

The Board of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is pleased to announce that Vanessa Donegan has been appointed as a Senior Independent Director of the Company with effect from 31 December 2022.

Natalia de Sousa

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837847

24 November 2022