Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Mnémo: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible) (Paris:AMPLI), ("Amplitude" or the "Group"), French leader on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its 2022-23 financial calendar.

Events Dates * 2022-23 Q1 Sales Thursday, November 24, 2022 2022-23 H1 Sales Thursday, February 23, 2023 2022-23 H1 Results Wednesday, March 22, 2023 2022-23 Q3 Sales Thursday, April 20, 2023 2022-23 Full-Year Sales Thursday, July 20, 2023 2022-23 Full-Year Results Wednesday, October 18, 2023 2023-24 Q1 Sales Thursday, November 23, 2023

* Subject to modification. Press releases are published after market closes.

Next press release:

H1 2022-23 sales, on Thursday February 23, 2023, after market.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2022, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of 460 employees and recorded sales of nearly 104.8 million euros (including foot and ankle activity and before application of IFRS 5).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005213/en/

Contacts:

Amplitude Surgical

Dimitri Borchtch

CFO

finances@amplitude-surgical.com

+33 (0)4 75 41 87 41

NewCap

Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean

amplitude@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

amplitude@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98