ROCHE BOBOIS: PAYMENT OF AN INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2022

Paris, 24 November 2022

ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker symbol: RBO), a global benchmark in the high-end furniture market and the epitome of French Art de Vivre, announces the payment of an interim dividend for the current fiscal year 2022.

Backed by the strong conviction of buoyant growth for FY 2022, the Company wanted its shareholders to benefit with an interim dividend payment, without waiting for the release of full-year results. In this respect, the Executive Board met on 21 November 2022 and approved the payment of an interim ordinary dividend of €1 per share for the current fiscal year 2022.

This interim payment will be detached on 4 December 2022 and paid on 6 December 2022.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 55 countries and has a network of 336 owned stores and franchises (at 30 June 2022) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, Bina Baitel, etc.) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2021 retail sales of €639.6 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €532.4 million and Cuir Center €107.2 million.

Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2021 was €334 million.

CONTACT



Actus Finance - Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor Relations

Tel.: 01 53 67 36 72/ apetureaux@actus.fr



Actus Finance - Serena Boni

Media Relations

Tel.: 04 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr

