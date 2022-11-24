Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

24 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 24 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 60,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 369.4317 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 370.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 368 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,526,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,564,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 24 November 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1580 368.50 08:31:58 00062333836TRLO0 LSE 150 370.50 08:59:50 00062335761TRLO0 LSE 920 370.50 08:59:50 00062335762TRLO0 LSE 780 370.50 08:59:50 00062335763TRLO0 LSE 1780 370.00 09:01:25 00062335843TRLO0 LSE 444 370.50 09:42:38 00062337637TRLO0 LSE 900 370.50 09:42:38 00062337638TRLO0 LSE 300 370.50 09:42:38 00062337639TRLO0 LSE 150 370.50 09:42:38 00062337640TRLO0 LSE 48 370.50 09:42:38 00062337641TRLO0 LSE 219 370.50 09:42:38 00062337642TRLO0 LSE 3 370.50 09:44:18 00062337676TRLO0 LSE 150 370.00 10:36:45 00062339531TRLO0 LSE 274 370.00 10:36:45 00062339532TRLO0 LSE 95 370.00 10:36:45 00062339533TRLO0 LSE 1256 370.00 10:36:45 00062339534TRLO0 LSE 923 369.50 11:39:08 00062341002TRLO0 LSE 186 369.50 11:39:08 00062341003TRLO0 LSE 2 369.50 11:39:08 00062341004TRLO0 LSE 600 369.50 11:39:08 00062341005TRLO0 LSE 275 369.50 11:39:08 00062341006TRLO0 LSE 1985 369.50 11:39:08 00062341007TRLO0 LSE 393 368.00 13:54:08 00062344476TRLO0 LSE 376 368.50 14:27:58 00062345634TRLO0 LSE 479 368.50 14:27:58 00062345635TRLO0 LSE 750 368.50 14:27:58 00062345636TRLO0 LSE 150 368.50 14:27:58 00062345637TRLO0 LSE 150 368.50 14:27:58 00062345638TRLO0 LSE 150 368.50 14:27:58 00062345639TRLO0 LSE 685 368.50 14:27:58 00062345640TRLO0 LSE 150 368.50 14:27:58 00062345641TRLO0 LSE 150 368.50 14:27:58 00062345642TRLO0 LSE 358 368.50 14:27:58 00062345643TRLO0 LSE 3000 368.50 14:27:58 00062345644TRLO0 LSE 58 368.50 14:27:58 00062345645TRLO0 LSE 476 368.50 14:27:58 00062345646TRLO0 LSE 3828 368.50 14:27:58 00062345647TRLO0 LSE 769 369.00 14:27:58 00062345648TRLO0 LSE 3861 369.50 15:00:00 00062347094TRLO0 LSE 1849 369.50 15:00:00 00062347095TRLO0 LSE 1859 369.50 15:00:00 00062347096TRLO0 LSE 2154 369.50 15:00:00 00062347097TRLO0 LSE 2112 369.50 15:00:00 00062347098TRLO0 LSE 435 369.50 15:00:00 00062347099TRLO0 LSE 1744 369.50 15:00:00 00062347100TRLO0 LSE 150 369.50 15:00:00 00062347101TRLO0 LSE 1206 369.50 15:00:00 00062347102TRLO0 LSE 26 369.50 15:08:27 00062347565TRLO0 LSE 28 369.50 15:08:57 00062347586TRLO0 LSE 32 369.50 15:09:30 00062347606TRLO0 LSE 16 369.50 15:09:56 00062347621TRLO0 LSE 32 369.50 15:10:31 00062347645TRLO0 LSE 20 369.50 15:11:04 00062347671TRLO0 LSE 16 369.50 15:11:21 00062347680TRLO0 LSE 20 369.50 15:12:08 00062347747TRLO0 LSE 20 369.50 15:12:29 00062347757TRLO0 LSE 252 369.50 15:12:51 00062347778TRLO0 LSE 191 370.00 15:13:53 00062347844TRLO0 LSE 159 370.00 15:13:53 00062347845TRLO0 LSE 208 370.00 15:13:53 00062347846TRLO0 LSE 503 370.00 15:13:53 00062347847TRLO0 LSE 451 370.00 15:13:53 00062347848TRLO0 LSE 114 370.00 15:13:53 00062347850TRLO0 LSE 208 370.00 15:13:53 00062347853TRLO0 LSE 1678 370.00 15:16:53 00062347972TRLO0 LSE 150 370.00 15:16:53 00062347973TRLO0 LSE 144 370.00 15:16:53 00062347974TRLO0 LSE 1972 369.50 15:23:55 00062348296TRLO0 LSE 1396 369.50 15:23:55 00062348297TRLO0 LSE 575 369.50 15:23:55 00062348298TRLO0 LSE 36 370.00 15:23:55 00062348299TRLO0 LSE 463 370.00 15:23:55 00062348302TRLO0 LSE 460 370.00 15:23:55 00062348304TRLO0 LSE 2750 369.50 15:52:39 00062349920TRLO0 LSE 270 370.00 15:53:39 00062349974TRLO0 LSE 48 370.00 15:53:39 00062349975TRLO0 LSE 232 370.00 15:53:39 00062349976TRLO0 LSE 471 370.00 15:53:39 00062349977TRLO0 LSE 256 370.00 15:53:39 00062349978TRLO0 LSE 6 370.00 15:58:39 00062350230TRLO0 LSE 256 370.00 15:58:39 00062350231TRLO0 LSE 75 370.00 15:58:39 00062350232TRLO0 LSE 74 370.00 15:58:39 00062350233TRLO0 LSE 37 370.00 15:58:39 00062350234TRLO0 LSE 515 370.00 15:58:39 00062350235TRLO0 LSE 2854 369.50 16:10:25 00062350725TRLO0 LSE 45 370.00 16:14:39 00062350961TRLO0 LSE 562 369.50 16:14:39 00062350962TRLO0 LSE 567 369.50 16:14:39 00062350963TRLO0 LSE 562 369.50 16:14:39 00062350966TRLO0 LSE 938 369.50 16:14:39 00062350967TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com