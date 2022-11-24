Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.11.2022
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
24.11.22
08:29 Uhr
4,200 Euro
+0,060
+1,45 %
24.11.2022 | 18:40
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

London, November 24

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

24 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 24 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 60,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 369.4317 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 370.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 368 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,526,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,564,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 24 November 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1580368.50 08:31:5800062333836TRLO0LSE
150370.50 08:59:5000062335761TRLO0LSE
920370.50 08:59:5000062335762TRLO0LSE
780370.50 08:59:5000062335763TRLO0LSE
1780370.00 09:01:2500062335843TRLO0LSE
444370.50 09:42:3800062337637TRLO0LSE
900370.50 09:42:3800062337638TRLO0LSE
300370.50 09:42:3800062337639TRLO0LSE
150370.50 09:42:3800062337640TRLO0LSE
48370.50 09:42:3800062337641TRLO0LSE
219370.50 09:42:3800062337642TRLO0LSE
3370.50 09:44:1800062337676TRLO0LSE
150370.00 10:36:4500062339531TRLO0LSE
274370.00 10:36:4500062339532TRLO0LSE
95370.00 10:36:4500062339533TRLO0LSE
1256370.00 10:36:4500062339534TRLO0LSE
923369.50 11:39:0800062341002TRLO0LSE
186369.50 11:39:0800062341003TRLO0LSE
2369.50 11:39:0800062341004TRLO0LSE
600369.50 11:39:0800062341005TRLO0LSE
275369.50 11:39:0800062341006TRLO0LSE
1985369.50 11:39:0800062341007TRLO0LSE
393368.00 13:54:0800062344476TRLO0LSE
376368.50 14:27:5800062345634TRLO0LSE
479368.50 14:27:5800062345635TRLO0LSE
750368.50 14:27:5800062345636TRLO0LSE
150368.50 14:27:5800062345637TRLO0LSE
150368.50 14:27:5800062345638TRLO0LSE
150368.50 14:27:5800062345639TRLO0LSE
685368.50 14:27:5800062345640TRLO0LSE
150368.50 14:27:5800062345641TRLO0LSE
150368.50 14:27:5800062345642TRLO0LSE
358368.50 14:27:5800062345643TRLO0LSE
3000368.50 14:27:5800062345644TRLO0LSE
58368.50 14:27:5800062345645TRLO0LSE
476368.50 14:27:5800062345646TRLO0LSE
3828368.50 14:27:5800062345647TRLO0LSE
769369.00 14:27:5800062345648TRLO0LSE
3861369.50 15:00:0000062347094TRLO0LSE
1849369.50 15:00:0000062347095TRLO0LSE
1859369.50 15:00:0000062347096TRLO0LSE
2154369.50 15:00:0000062347097TRLO0LSE
2112369.50 15:00:0000062347098TRLO0LSE
435369.50 15:00:0000062347099TRLO0LSE
1744369.50 15:00:0000062347100TRLO0LSE
150369.50 15:00:0000062347101TRLO0LSE
1206369.50 15:00:0000062347102TRLO0LSE
26369.50 15:08:2700062347565TRLO0LSE
28369.50 15:08:5700062347586TRLO0LSE
32369.50 15:09:3000062347606TRLO0LSE
16369.50 15:09:5600062347621TRLO0LSE
32369.50 15:10:3100062347645TRLO0LSE
20369.50 15:11:0400062347671TRLO0LSE
16369.50 15:11:2100062347680TRLO0LSE
20369.50 15:12:0800062347747TRLO0LSE
20369.50 15:12:2900062347757TRLO0LSE
252369.50 15:12:5100062347778TRLO0LSE
191370.00 15:13:5300062347844TRLO0LSE
159370.00 15:13:5300062347845TRLO0LSE
208370.00 15:13:5300062347846TRLO0LSE
503370.00 15:13:5300062347847TRLO0LSE
451370.00 15:13:5300062347848TRLO0LSE
114370.00 15:13:5300062347850TRLO0LSE
208370.00 15:13:5300062347853TRLO0LSE
1678370.00 15:16:5300062347972TRLO0LSE
150370.00 15:16:5300062347973TRLO0LSE
144370.00 15:16:5300062347974TRLO0LSE
1972369.50 15:23:5500062348296TRLO0LSE
1396369.50 15:23:5500062348297TRLO0LSE
575369.50 15:23:5500062348298TRLO0LSE
36370.00 15:23:5500062348299TRLO0LSE
463370.00 15:23:5500062348302TRLO0LSE
460370.00 15:23:5500062348304TRLO0LSE
2750369.50 15:52:3900062349920TRLO0LSE
270370.00 15:53:3900062349974TRLO0LSE
48370.00 15:53:3900062349975TRLO0LSE
232370.00 15:53:3900062349976TRLO0LSE
471370.00 15:53:3900062349977TRLO0LSE
256370.00 15:53:3900062349978TRLO0LSE
6370.00 15:58:3900062350230TRLO0LSE
256370.00 15:58:3900062350231TRLO0LSE
75370.00 15:58:3900062350232TRLO0LSE
74370.00 15:58:3900062350233TRLO0LSE
37370.00 15:58:3900062350234TRLO0LSE
515370.00 15:58:3900062350235TRLO0LSE
2854369.50 16:10:2500062350725TRLO0LSE
45370.00 16:14:3900062350961TRLO0LSE
562369.50 16:14:3900062350962TRLO0LSE
567369.50 16:14:3900062350963TRLO0LSE
562369.50 16:14:3900062350966TRLO0LSE
938369.50 16:14:3900062350967TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
