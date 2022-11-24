ViewSonic Corp.: ViewSonic Unveils 2022 ColorPro Award Top 10 Winners

Photograph from Iran Wins Top Honor, Digital Art from the U.S. Ranked First

BREA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic, a leading global provider of visual solutions, today announces the Top 10 winning photography and Top 3 digital artworks from the ColorPro Award 2022 Global Visual Arts Competition. ViewSonic will showcase these outstanding arts with incredible creativity and powerful composition along with other 100 pieces of distinctive artwork at exhibitions in London and Taipei.





"We created the ColorPro Award to unite the creative community and to ignite more possibilities. With the event entering its third year, we're glad to see more art formats and a good mix of participating countries. The top 10 photographs have artists from Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North and South America. Such diversity is a "breakthrough" to the event itself," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "We hope, through the free expression of creativity from photography and digital art, the art pieces can create a positive ripple effect from the creators to the everyday consumers."

The first prize photograph from Iran, titled "No.3" couples a minimal street shot with a cold, dark-grey color tone to create a serene and simple image. However, with delicate changes to the doors and a splash of a highly contrasted yellow, the artwork shows that simplicity and creativity can come in many forms to elicit emotions.

The second prize winner, "Unfazed", captures a fleeting moment of two eagle hunters riding horses. It is a long-awaited scenario for the photographer often explores sparsely populated areas and captured this photo in Kyrgyzstan, where he lay on the ground, waiting for the horse to gallop and jump over him. The third prize winner, "The Priest", depicts an elderly priest standing on a narrow and dangerous rocky path. He overlooks a valley at dawn on his way to a 12th-century Orthodox church in Northern Ethiopia.

Digital art is a new sub-category in this year's award, and it takes the exhibition to a new frontier with unrestricted creativity and innovative tools. The first prize winner, "I am the pacific", depicts the artist as a powerful man with feminine features. A judge noted that the extra hands you see represent the support he got from his grandmother and wife. That was his moment of breakthrough when he could finally see what others loved in him. It was their love that helped him love himself. In the digital art category, striking visuals and surrealistic compositions are created without any constraints on the imagination.

ViewSonic will host two award ceremonies and exhibitions to showcase these winning artworks. The events will be held in London, the United Kingdom, from Nov. 25th to Nov. 26th, and in Taipei, Taiwan, from Dec. 9th to Dec. 11th. The company will also host workshops and ColorPro Talks during the exhibition to foster more interaction among the creators and visitors.

For a complete list of featured entries, please click here.

Europe Exhibition Information

Date: 10:00-21:30, Friday, 25 November 2022

10:00-17:00, Saturday, 26 November 2022

Venue: 133 Bethnal Green Road, London E2 7DG, UK

Taipei Exhibition Information

Date: 10:00-18:00, Friday to Sunday, 9-11 December 2022

Venue: SCCP Creative Space, Songshan Culture and Creative Park

