Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2022) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. The financing will consist of up to twenty million units at 10 cents, each unit consisting of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share at an exercise price of 20 cents for 12 months. The warrants will be subject to the right of the company to accelerate the exercise of the warrants if the shares of the company trade at or above 50 cents for a period of 10 consecutive trading days. Finders' fees in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies may apply to the financing. Proceeds raised from the financing will be used for the project payments, exploration and working capital expenditures.

Homerun Resources is focused on the exploration and development to production of minerals in the critical elements and energy metals sectors.

