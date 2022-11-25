The CfC St. Moritz Announces Changpeng Zhao, 'CZ', as Speaker for Upcoming Conference in 2023

CZ will attend the conference from January 11th-13th and engage in a fireside chat hosted by Nicolo Stoehr, CEO of the CfC St. Moritz

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CfC St. Moritz (Crypto Finance Conference), a highly curated digital assets and blockchain conference for investors and decision-makers, set in the breathtaking scenery of the Swiss Alps, has announced that Changpeng Zhao, 'CZ', the co-founder and CEO of Binance, will participate in its upcoming conference as a speaker.





In a fireside chat moderated by Nicolo Stoehr, CEO of the CfC St. Moritz, CZ will address key industry developments and trends, including topics such as regulation, market conditions, the future of crypto, and Binance's priorities and plans.

Changpeng Zhao 'CZ', the co-founder and CEO of Binance, said, "Crypto has had a challenging few weeks. While this may have set us back, we are also in a strong position to see a healthier industry emerge with strong user protections at its core. I'm looking forward to speaking at CfC St. Moritz in January to discuss what next year may hold for crypto."

Other speakers confirmed for the CfC St. Moritz 2023 include Anthony Scaramucci, former White House Director of Communications; Staci Warden, CEO of The Algorand Foundation; Eswar Prasad, Economist and Professor at Cornell University; Meltem Demirors, CSO of CoinShares; Albert Wenger, Partner USV; and Eva Kaili, Vice President of the European Parliament.

The CfC St. Moritz has previously announced the Algorand Foundation as the conference's premier partner. The Algorand Foundation will support various agenda items at the conference, from bespoke social activations, to a panel discussion on the most important trends for the traditional and digital financial sectors.

Nicolo Stöhr, CEO of the CfC St. Moritz, said, "Since 2018, the CfC St. Moritz has aimed to bring together the most relevant people within blockchain and finance to discuss what lies ahead for these industries. Alongside a host of other high-profile speakers and attendees, CZ's appearance underscores the role of our conference as the place for key opinion leaders and investors to come together, take stock, and chart a positive course for the future of digital assets and cryptocurrencies."

The CfC St. Moritz will take place from January 11th-13th, 2023 in the Suvretta House, nestled in the heart of the Swiss Alps. Each year, the conference brings together 250 carefully selected international investors, family offices, funds, and decision makers from both the traditional and the new world of finance. For three days, high-ranking representatives gather, network, and address the most pressing issues and opportunities in the fields of digital assets, blockchain and traditional finance.

Applications to attend the CfC St. Moritz are now open. For more information, please visit www.cfc-stmoritz.com .

About CfC St. Moritz

The CfC St. Moritz is an intimate international conference for hand-picked opinion leaders and investors in the private and unique setting of the Swiss Alps. The annual application-only conference fosters a culture of genuine connection and deliberately admits a maximum of only 250 international UHNWI, family offices, funds, and institutional investors, uniting the traditional finance sector and the crypto industry. The CfC St. Moritz was founded in 2017 and has since conducted four in-person conferences in St. Moritz, Switzerland one in Half Moon Bay, California, USA, one virtual conference during the pandemic and several smaller events. The conference employs three people throughout the year with that number rising to 45 during the conference and is led by CEO and President of the Board, Nicolo Stoehr.

