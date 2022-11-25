Pan African Resources Plc - Result of AGM & Salient Dividend Dates

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

ISIN: GB0004300496



(Pan African or the Company or the Group)

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND SALIENT DIVIDEND DATES

1. RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Pan African shareholders (Shareholders) are advised that at the annual general meeting (AGM) of Shareholders held on Thursday, 24 November 2022, all the ordinary and special resolutions, as set out in the notice of AGM dated 26 October 2022, with the exception of resolution 13, were approved by the requisite majority of Shareholders present or represented by proxy.

The total number of Pan African ordinary shares (Shares) eligible to vote at the AGM is 2,222,862,046.

All resolutions proposed at the AGM, together with the percentage of shares abstained, as well as the percentage of votes carried for and against each resolution, are as follows:

Ordinary resolution number 1: To receive and adopt the directors' report, the audited statement of accounts and the auditors' report for the year ended 30 June 2022

Shares Voted

1,581,735,533

71.16% Abstained

2,437,875

0.11% For

1,581,731,692

100% Against

3,841

0.00%

Ordinary resolution number 2: To approve the final dividend of 18.00000 ZA cents per share

Shares Voted

1,583,530,033

71.24% Abstained

1,293,375

0.06% For

1,583,526,192

100% Against

3,841

0.00%

Ordinary resolution number 3: To re-elect CDS Needham as an independent non-executive director of the Company

Shares Voted

1,581,734,835

71.16% Abstained

2,438,573

0.11% For

1,567,225,850

99.08% Against

14,508,985

0.92%

Ordinary resolution number 4: To re-elect Y Themba as an independent non-executive director of the Company

Shares Voted

1,581,753,835

71.16% Abstained

2,419,573

0.11% For

1,579,646,850

99.87% Against

2,106,985

0.13%

Ordinary resolution number 5: To re-elect KC Spencer as an independent non-executive director of the Company

Shares Voted

1,581,733,571

71.16% Abstained

2,439,837

0.11% For

1,527,767,800

96.59% Against

53,965,771

3.41%

Ordinary resolution number 6: To re-elect D Earp as a member of the audit and risk committee

Shares Voted

1,581,734,845

71.16% Abstained

2,438,563

0.11% For

1,578,656,496

99.81% Against

3,078,349

0.19%

Ordinary resolution number 7: To elect CDS Needham as a member of the audit and risk committee

Shares Voted

1,581,752,324

71.16% Abstained

2,421,084

0.11% For

1,567,799,024

99.12% Against

13,953,300

0.88%

Ordinary Resolution 8: To re-elect TF Mosololi as a member of the audit and risk committee

Shares Voted

1,581,771,324

71.16% Abstained

2,402,084

0.11% For

1,564,094,350

98.88% Against

17,676,974

1.12%

Ordinary Resolution 9: To endorse the Company's remuneration policy

Shares Voted

1,540,665,005

69.31% Abstained

43,508,403

1.96% For

1,102,042,848

71.53% Against

438,622,157

28.47%

Ordinary resolution number 10: To endorse the Company's remuneration implementation report (Notes 1 and 2)

Shares Voted

1,582,743,776

71.20% Abstained

1,429,632

0.06% For

1,155,509,206

73.01% Against

427,234,570

26.99%

Ordinary resolution number 11: To reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorise the directors to determine their remuneration

Shares Voted

1,581,887,067

71.16% Abstained

2,286,341

0.10% For

1,581,729,941

99.99% Against

157,126

0.01%

Ordinary resolution number 12: To authorise the directors to allot equity securities (Note 1)

Shares Voted

1,582,756,792

71.20% Abstained

1,416,616

0.06% For

982,340,931

62.07% Against

600,415,861

37.93%

Ordinary resolution number 13: To approve the disapplication of pre-emption rights and general authority to issue shares for cash

Shares Voted

1,582,632,195

71.20% Abstained

1,541,213

0.07% For

649,186,803

41.02% Against

933,445,392

58.98%

Special resolution number 14: To approve market purchases of ordinary shares

Shares Voted

1,583,363,562

71.23% Abstained

1,459,846

0.07% For

1,470,257,743

92.86% Against

113,105,819

7.14%

Notes

Percentages of shares voted are calculated in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African.

Percentages of shares voted for and against each resolution are calculated in relation to the total number of shares voted in respect of each resolution.

Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African.

In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, when 20% or more of the votes have been cast against the board recommendation for a resolution, the Company will consult with those shareholders who voted against ordinary resolution numbers 9, 10 and 12 (Resolutions), (Dissenting Shareholders) in order to ascertain the reasons for doing so, following which an update on the views expressed by such Dissenting Shareholders and the subsequent actions taken by the Company will be issued. Furthermore, as required in terms of the King IV Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa , 2016 and paragraph 3.84(j) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, Pan African invites those Dissenting Shareholders who voted against ordinary resolution number 9 and/or ordinary resolution 10 to engage with the Company regarding their views on the Company's remuneration policy and/or implementation report.

Dissenting Shareholders may forward their concerns / questions pertaining to the Resolutions to the Company Secretary via email at general@corpserv.co.uk by close of business on 9 December 2022. The Company will then respond in writing to these Dissenting Shareholders, and if required, engage further with the Dissenting Shareholders in this regard.

2. SALIENT DIVIDEND DATES

Shareholders are referred to the Group's provisional summarised audited results that were released on 14 September 2022, wherein an exchange rate of South African Rand (ZAR) to the British Pound (GBP) of GBP/ZAR:19.90 and an exchange rate of ZAR to the US Dollar (USD) of USD/ZAR:17.30 was used for illustrative purposes to convert the proposed ZAR dividend of 18.00000 ZA cents per share into GBP and USD, respectively.

Shareholders are advised that, following the approval of the final dividend at the AGM, the exchange rate for conversion of the final ZAR dividend into GBP has been fixed at an exchange rate of GBP/ZAR:20.71 which translates to a final GBP dividend of 0.86915 pence per share and the exchange rate for conversion of the final ZAR dividend into USD for illustrative purposes is USD/ZAR:17.01, which translates to an illustrative final USD dividend of US 1.05820 cents per share.

The following salient dates apply:

Currency conversion date Thursday, 24 November 2022 Currency conversion announcement released by 11.00 (SA time)

Friday 25 November 2022 Last date to trade on the JSE Tuesday, 29 November 2022 Last date to trade on the LSE Wednesday 30 November 2022 Ex-dividend date on the JSE Wednesday, 30 November 2022 Ex-dividend date on the LSE Thursday, 1 December 2022 Record date on the JSE and LSE Friday, 2 December 2022 Payment date Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Notes

No transfers between the Johannesburg and London registers between the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 30 November 2022 and close of business on Friday, 2 December 2022 , will be permitted.

and registers between the commencement of trading on Wednesday, and close of business on Friday, , will be permitted. No shares may be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 30 November 2022 and Friday, 2 December 2022 , both days inclusive.

and Friday, , both days inclusive. The final dividend per share was calculated on 2,222,862,046 total shares in issue equating to 18.00000 ZA cents per share or 0.86915 pence or 1.05820 US cents per share.

or 1.05820 US cents per share. The South African dividends tax rate is 20% per ordinary share for shareholders who are liable to pay the dividends tax, resulting in a net dividend of 14.40000 ZA cents per share 0.69532 pence per share and US 0.84656 cents per share for these shareholders. Foreign investors may qualify for a lower dividend tax rate, subject to completing a dividend tax declaration and submitting it to Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited or Link Group who manage the SA and UK register, respectively. The Company's South African income tax reference number is 9154588173. The dividend will be distributed from South African income reserves/ retained earnings, without drawing on any other capital reserves.

Johannesburg

25 November 2022