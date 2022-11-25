DJ Lenta IPJSC: Lenta opens a hypermarket in Tomsk

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 25 November 2022

Lenta opens a hypermarket in Tomsk

St Petersburg, Russia, 25 November 2022: Lenta (MOEX: LENT, LSE: LNTA), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, has opened a hypermarket at 13 Yelizarovykh St. in Tomsk.

The hypermarket boasts a total area of 9,570 sq m, with a sales area of 5,279 sq m. It features a convenient parking lot for 374 vehicles and has 33 checkout counters, including seven self-checkouts. The hypermarket is owned by the Company.

Operating on a 24/7 basis, the hypermarket provides an assortment of over 26,000 SKUs tailored to the needs of local customers. Alongside products offered nationwide and Lenta's private labels, customers can choose from more than 20 local brands.

The store layout is convenient for daily shopping, big weekly stock-ups, and impulse purchases. The product display is conducive to quick shopping missions, with a short shopping path in place for those on the go. The hypermarket offers customers small and convenient shopping baskets. Lenta's customers can also purchase a hot pizza, grilled chicken, and fast-food items. Over 800 SKUs in the store's assortment are Lenta's own production.

The hypermarket features a variety of innovative solutions, such as contrast and accent lighting, an open-concept information desk, and a new facade design. It has an expanded area for online order picking, a warm area for storing trolleys, and more space for displaying promotional products.

Vladimir Sorokin, Lenta CEO, commented:

"The new store is a modern retail space with a wide product offering. Thanks to competitive prices and our loyalty program, residents and guests of Tomsk can receive additional benefits for the purchase of exactly those goods for which they come to Lenta's stores."

This is the first hypermarket Lenta has opened in 2022 and its 255th overall.

The hypermarket previously located at 13 Yelizarovykh St. in Tomsk was the target of an arson fire, which took place on 21 December 2021. After the fire detection and extinguishing systems went off, customers and staff were safely evacuated, so no one was injured in the incident. The fire fully destroyed the sales floor, as well as products and other property. The staff were redeployed to Lenta's other stores, with more than half of them returning to the hypermarket after reopening.

The hypermarket was insured in line with Lenta's standard practice.

For further information, please contact:

Lenta Lenta Tatyana Vlasova Mariya Filippova Head of Investor Relations Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com maria.filippova@lenta.com About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its own Lenta Online services, Online Partners and the Utkonos platform. Lenta is Russia's largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of 30 September 2022, operated 254 hypermarkets and 557 supermarkets and Lenta Mini stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia, with almost 1.78 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of Selling Space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).

