PR Newswire
25.11.2022 | 09:28
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TECNO Unleashes Industry's First Dual-prism Periscope Tele Camera with the Biggest Angle of Tilt Ability

  • Equipped with the biggest angle of tilt ability, TECNO's innovative dual-prism tele camera technology delivers true AI-tracking shooting through rotation of the dual prisms.
  • As it can track objects like the eagle, TECNO also calls it the Eagle Eye Lens.
  • The Eagle Eye Lens delivers an advanced video stabilization and works unanimously with an optical stabilizer, allowing users to capture impeccable images even when shooting moving objects. Ultimately, granting users the freedom to capture indefectible images in extreme conditions such as scenarios of F1 racing.

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, a global innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets, recently unveiled the industry first dual-prism periscope tele camera technology (called as Eagle Eye Lens). The innovation was exhibited at a webinar centered around the evolution of premium technological advances that are inundating the global smartphone domain at present. Anticipated to be deployed in tandem with premium smartphone models debuting in 2023, TECNO's Eagle Eye Lens, is set to be the first dual-prism, periscope camera, equipped with the largest tilt capability introduced till date.