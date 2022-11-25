Solar has dominated the 2022 round of the SDE++ program for large-scale renewable energy projects in the Netherlands, accounting for around 90% of all assigned capacity. About 2,269 MW of PV project proposals have been accepted.The Dutch Ministry of Ministry of Economic Affairs has revealed that it has preselected 2.26 GW of PV projects in the 2022 round of the SDE++ (Stimulering Duurzame Energieproductie) program for large-scale solar and renewable energy projects. Solar accounts for around 90 % of the assigned capacity thus far. Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RVO), the state-run agency ...

