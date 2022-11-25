DJ Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc (MESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Nov-2022 / 09:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 24-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.0674

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4623766

CODE: MESG LN

ISIN: LU1769088581

