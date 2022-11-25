DJ Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (SADA LN) Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Nov-2022 / 09:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI EM Asia SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 24-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.606

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10768321

CODE: SADA LN

ISIN: LU2300294589

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2300294589 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SADA LN Sequence No.: 203595 EQS News ID: 1497143 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1497143&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2022 03:30 ET (08:30 GMT)