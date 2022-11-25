DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRWU LN) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Nov-2022 / 09:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 24-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.4282

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6783096

CODE: PRWU LN

ISIN: LU2089238203

November 25, 2022 03:30 ET (08:30 GMT)