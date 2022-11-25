DJ Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 24-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.4966

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 936518

CODE: PRIE LN

ISIN: LU1931974262

