Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
„Kick-Off“-News?! Das 2.460 PPM Lithium-Katapult!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DEJS ISIN: SE0016830335 Ticker-Symbol: LW5 
Frankfurt
25.11.22
11:28 Uhr
0,163 Euro
+0,016
+10,88 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOVE ABOUT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOVE ABOUT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
25.11.2022 | 11:17
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Move About Group AB receives observation status (597/22)

Yesterday, November 24, 2022, Move About Group AB published its interim report
for the third quarter of 2022 with information on the company's financial
situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Move About Group AB (MOV, ISIN code SE0016830335, order book ID 247202) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
MOVE ABOUT GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.