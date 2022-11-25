DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C) (NRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Nov-2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 24/11/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 103.4308
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4781198
CODE: NRAM
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRAM Sequence No.: 203810 EQS News ID: 1497631 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1497631&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 25, 2022 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)