AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (IMWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Nov-2022 / 11:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 24/11/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 91.6886

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6359617

CODE: IMWRD

ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IMWRD Sequence No.: 203811 EQS News ID: 1497633 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

