Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (WATC LN) Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Nov-2022 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 24-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 5.2618

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1836540

CODE: WATC LN

ISIN: FR0014002CH1

ISIN: FR0014002CH1 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATC LN

