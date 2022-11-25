Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BMXLQJ47
Issuer Name
HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Helikon Investments Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV
Dublin
Ireland
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
21-Nov-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
23-Nov-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4.368500
3.656600
8.025100
21540486
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
4.368500
3.520000
7.888500
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BMXLQJ47
0
11725696
0.000000
4.368500
Sub Total 8.A
11725696
4.368500%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Cash-Settled Equity Swap
19 July 2024
19 July 2024
Cash
900000
0.335300
Cash-Settled Equity Swap
03 December 2024
03 December 2024
Cash
1883117
0.701600
Cash-Settled Equity Swap
02 March 2023
02 March 2023
Cash
4506673
1.679000
Cash-Settled Equity Swap
01 October 2025
01 October 2025
Cash
2525000
0.940700
Sub Total 8.B2
9814790
3.656600%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master ICAV
4.368500
3.656600
8.025100%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
23-Nov-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London
