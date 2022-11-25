DJ Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 24-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.4994

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23411945

CODE: AASU LN

ISIN: LU1681044563

