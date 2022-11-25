

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer price inflation eased further to a nearly one-year low in October amid a slowdown in the price growth of energy, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



Producer prices rose 18.7 percent year-on-year in October, after a 20.6 percent growth in September. Prices in the domestic market alone grew 21.2 percent.



Further, this was the slowest inflation rate since November last year, when prices had risen 18.1 percent.



Prices for energy related goods surged 46.1 percent from last year, but slower than the prior month's 54.2 percent jump. There was a 16.7 percent rise in prices for consumer goods.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 1.5 percent in October, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month.



Data also showed that import prices grew 25.1 percent yearly in October, while they fell 1.6 percent from a month ago.



Export prices increased 20.3 percent in October compared to last year and slid 0.5 percent from September.



