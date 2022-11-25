Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (TSXV: OOOO) (OTCQB: OOOOF) ("OOOOO"), is pleased to announce that Shiller, Inc. ("Shiller"), a live video commerce platform for digital assets powered by OOOOO's technology, has signed a referral agreement with Rarible, a leading community-centric aggregated NFT marketplace.

This referral agreement will allow content creators on the Shiller platform to act as intermediaries during live broadcasts, promoting NFTs that can be purchased from the Rarible marketplace by anyone watching content on Shiller's app or website.

Rarible will share commission with Shiller from each successful referral where one or more NFTs has been purchased within 7 days of such referral.

Shiller is the first company to achieve affiliate status on Rarible's referral program.

OOOOO's wholly-owned subsidiary and Shiller are party to a previously announced license agreement with respect to OOOOO's technology, pursuant to which OOOOO indirectly acquired 20% of the outstanding share capital of Shiller on a fully diluted basis.

About OOOOO

Founded by Sam Jones and Eric Zhang, OOOOO operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based content directly to consumers through live, interactive, shoppable videos.

About Rarible

Rarible is a leading community-centric, aggregated marketplace for NFTs. Launched in 2019 by Alexei Falin and Alex Salnikov, Rarible offers a platform to artists and collectors looking to create, collect, and trade digital collectibles from multiple chains. Since its inception, Rarible has grown rapidly and become one of the most well-known and highly ranked NFT projects in the market, backed by Venrock and CoinFund.

For further information please visit www.ooooo.com and contact:

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited

Samuel Jones

Chief Executive Officer / Co-Founder

sam@ooooo.com

