

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After a recent lull, U.S. Covid cases and casualties are rising again.



4 percent fall in Covid-related casualties has been reported in the United States in the last two weeks, according to the New York Times. New cases of coronavirus infections have increased by five percent in the same period.



The United States on Thursday reported 34783 new cases of coronavirus infections. With this, the total cases in the country reached 98,538,245, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



133 Covid deaths on Thursday took the total number of people losing their lives due to the disease to 1,079,052. 4 percent fall in Covid-related casualties has been reported in the last two weeks, according to the New York Times.



U.S. hospitals reported a 2 percent increase in the number of Covid patients in the last two weeks. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease increased by 8 percent.



28,531 people are hospitalized due to Covid. 3,457 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units. The nation's test positivity rate has increased to 8.8 percent.



A total of 97,929,295 people in the U.S. have recovered from the killer disease so far, Worldometers data shows.



1875 additional deaths were reported globally on Thursday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,628,206.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de