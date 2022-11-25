Anzeige
„Kick-Off"-News?! Das 2.460 PPM Lithium-Katapult!
WKN: A3DMU0 ISIN: SE0017769136 Ticker-Symbol: U5L 
GlobeNewswire
25.11.2022 | 16:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Arctic Blue Beverages AB receives observation status (601/22)

On November 21, 2022, Arctic Blue Beverages AB published its interim report for
the third quarter of 2022 with information on the company's financial
situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares
(ARCTIC, ISIN code SE0017769136, order book ID 256378), the equity rights
(ARCTIC TO2, ISIN code SE0017770043, order book ID 256380), the subscription
rights (ARCTIC TR, ISIN code SE0019172792, order book ID 276254) and the paid
subscribed shares (ARCTIC BTA, ISIN code SE0019172800, order book ID 276255) in
Arctic Blue Beverages AB shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
