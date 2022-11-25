Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Arctic Blue Beverages AB receives observation status (601/22)

On November 21, 2022, Arctic Blue Beverages AB published its interim report for the third quarter of 2022 with information on the company's financial situation. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (ARCTIC, ISIN code SE0017769136, order book ID 256378), the equity rights (ARCTIC TO2, ISIN code SE0017770043, order book ID 256380), the subscription rights (ARCTIC TR, ISIN code SE0019172792, order book ID 276254) and the paid subscribed shares (ARCTIC BTA, ISIN code SE0019172800, order book ID 276255) in Arctic Blue Beverages AB shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.