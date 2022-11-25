JP Joule and Trina Solar have finished building a 170 MW solar project on a former lignite opencast mine in Brandenburg, Germany.From pv magazine Germany Trina Solar and German developer GP Joule have finished building a 170 MW solar plant on a former lignite opencast mine in Klettwitz, in the German state of Brandenburg. The first 90 MW section of the plant has been operational since May 2022. The project is part of the Lausitz energy park, which is one of the largest ground-mounted PV facilities in Germany, at 300 MW. The Klettwitz mine in Schipkau, Brandenburg, is one of the largest brownfield ...

