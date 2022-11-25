

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - About 10,500 Green Sprouts toddler's stainless steel bottles and cups have been recalled due to lead poisoning hazard.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled stainless-steel bottles and cups bottom base can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains lead, posing a lead poisoning hazard to the child. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children, and can cause adverse health effects.



The firm said it has received seven reports of incidents of the bottles' base breaking off exposing the solder dot. No injuries have been reported.



The recall involves 6 oz and 8 oz Green Sprouts Stainless Steel cups and bottles with tracking numbers 29218V06985, 35719V06985, and 33020V06985, which can be found on the bottom of the base. The recalled double-walled stainless steel bottles were sold in aqua, pink, green, and navy colors.



The recalled products were sold at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores nationwide and online at amazon.com, www.buybuybaby.com and www.bedbathandbeyond.com from January 2020 through September 2022 for between $14 and $19.



The company has asked customers to immediately take the recalled stainless steel bottles and cups away from children and discard the bottles and cups. They can contact Green Sprouts for a full refund in the form of store credit or receive their money back.



