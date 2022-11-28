Anzeige
DWF Labs Announces First Partnership in Korea With MARBLEX (MBX)

Just a week after announcing the opening of the new office in South Korea, DWF Labs reveals their first partnership in the country: MARBLEX (MBX).

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DWF Labs, the multi-stage Web3 investment firm, has recently launched operations in Korea, and has now doubled down its commitment to support the Web3 ecosystem in the region. This partnership comes with a 6-digit investment in the ever-expanding MBX games world. MARBLEX, a blockchain subsidiary of leading mobile game developer and publisher Netmarble, has created a digital playground for Web3 gamers to thrive, hosting games such as 'A3: Still Alive' and 'Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds'.

DWF Labs Announces First Partnership in Korea With MARBLEX (MBX)

MARBLEX continues to grow its partnership network, adding DWF Labs to the list, which currently include some of the most well known names in Web3, such as: Klaytn, Ozys, Swapscanner, Haechi Labs.

"Our partnership with MARBLEX is yet another milestone in our investment strategy," commented Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner of DWF Labs, adding, "We are bullish on the overall long-term performance of the whole industry and web3 ecosystem."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with DWF, one of the leading global investment firms, and we believe that this partnership will help us greatly in completing our Game-Fi ecosystem," commented MARBLEX.

About DWF Labs
DWF Labs is a global Web3 investment firm. The firm offices are present in Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and the British Virgin Islands. DWF Labs provides liquidity services for Web3 companies, along with exchange listing and other advisory services. DWF Labs is part of Digital Wave Finance (DWF), one of the world's top industry traders.

Contact person: Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner
Email: ag@dwf-labs.com
Learn more about DWF Labs: https://www.dwf-labs.com

About MARBLEX
MARBLEX is a blockchain subsidiary of Netmarble Corp., powered by game-based blockchain service. MARBLEX aims to bring the highest quality blockchain games to market with AAA titles. A well-established company with over 6,000 collaborative employees, including game industry veterans and blockchain technology experts from across the globe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1955298/WhatsApp_Image_2022_11_25_at_10_34_26.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dwf-labs-announces-first-partnership-in-korea-with-marblex-mbx-301687539.html

