Montag, 28.11.2022
Breaking News! Rallye und Ausbruch die logische Konsequenz?!
28.11.2022 | 08:04
MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Investor Presentation

PR Newswire

London, November 25

28 November 2022

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Investor Presentation

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC is pleased to announce that Fund Manager, Nick Greenwood, will update investors via the Investor Meet Company platform on 14th December 2022 at 12:00pm GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add themselves to meet MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/migo-opportunities-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Frostrow Capital LLP
Distribution Team		Tel: +44 (0)203 709 9281
Email: distribution@frostrow.com

ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3170 8732

