Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 48/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-11-28 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.01.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2022 - Coop Pank CPA1T Public offering TLN 29.11.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.11.2022 - Cleveron Mobility CLEV Extraordinary TLN 28.11.2022 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.11.2022 - TextMagic MAGIC Extraordinary TLN 28.11.2022 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 LHV Group LHVB060028A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Interim report, 9 RIG 30.11.2022 Altum ALTM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - VEF VEF Interim report, 9 RIG 30.11.2022 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 9 RIG 30.11.2022 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB23027B LTGNB23027B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.11.2022 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.11.2022 HansaMatrix HMX1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2022 Latvenergo Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2022 Augstsprieguma tikls ASTB005027A Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2022 AUGA group AUG1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2022 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2022 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2022 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2022 Invalda INVL IVL1L Activity results, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2022 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2022 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2022 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica DPK1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2022 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2022 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2022 BluOr Bank BORA070029A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.12.2022 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2022 Modus grupe MDGB050023FA Coupon payment date VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de