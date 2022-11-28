Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 48/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-11-28 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.01.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.11.2022 - Coop Pank CPA1T Public offering TLN 29.11.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.11.2022 - Cleveron Mobility CLEV Extraordinary TLN 28.11.2022 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.11.2022 - TextMagic MAGIC Extraordinary TLN 28.11.2022 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 LHV Group LHVB060028A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Interim report, 9 RIG 30.11.2022 Altum ALTM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - VEF VEF Interim report, 9 RIG 30.11.2022 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 9 RIG 30.11.2022 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB23027B LTGNB23027B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.11.2022 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.11.2022 HansaMatrix HMX1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2022 Latvenergo Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2022 Augstsprieguma tikls ASTB005027A Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2022 AUGA group AUG1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2022 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2022 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2022 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2022 Invalda INVL IVL1L Activity results, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2022 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2022 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2022 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica DPK1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2022 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2022 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2022 BluOr Bank BORA070029A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.12.2022 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2022 Modus grupe MDGB050023FA Coupon payment date VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.