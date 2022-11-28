The Irish government wants to introduce an unspecified renewable energy quota for the heating sector by 2024. The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) recently predicted that heat pumps could cover 20% of the country's heating demand in 2030.The government of Ireland plans to introduce a mandatory quota for renewable energy in the heat sector by 2024. However, the authorities have yet to decide whether the obligation will require fossil fuel heat producers to introduce their own quotas for renewables, or force them to comply with a minimum percentage mandated by the state. "The department ...

