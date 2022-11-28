Anzeige
Montag, 28.11.2022
Breaking News! Rallye und Ausbruch die logische Konsequenz?!
ASSYSTEM: Assystem acquires LogiKal

Assystem acquires LogiKal

Paris-La Défense, 28 November 2022, 8.30a.m. (CET) - Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), a major player in energy transition, has acquired the three sister companies making up the LogiKal group, purchasing 100% of the companies' shares from their management.

Operating in the United Kingdom, Australia and Hong Kong, LogiKal specialises in project management and has strong digital expertise. It generates €17 million in annual revenue (65% in the United Kingdom and 30% in Australia), and has an operating margin of over 15%.

The acquisition of LogiKal will enable Assystem to accelerate its growth in the United Kingdom and to expand its service offering to its UK clients by incorporating a major project management element, in the same way as it has done for its French clients through its acquisition between 2017 and 2020 of three companies specialised in project management.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

As one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, Assystem's main mission is to help accelerate energy transition. In the 10 countries where the Group operates, the skills of its 6,500 experts are being put to the service of developing the production and use of carbon-free electricity (nuclear and renewables) as well as green hydrogen.

With over 55 years' experience in highly regulated sectors subject to stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and digital services and solutions to optimise the cost and performance of its clients' complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycles.

To find out more visit www.assystem.com / Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem

CONTACTS

Philippe Chevallier
CFO & Deputy CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 25 28 07



Anne-Charlotte Dagorn
Communications Director
acdagorn@assystem.com (mailto:acdagorn@assystem.com)
Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 03 70 29		Agnès Villeret
Investor relations - Komodo
agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com
Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15

Attachment

  • ASY Acquisition de LogiKal_eng 28.11.2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fe69b1c8-baef-4903-bc80-ee6ad7d913a6)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
