Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Bioextrax AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (602/22)

On request of Bioextrax AB (publ), company registration number 556965-1473, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from November 29, 2022. Shares Short name: BIOEX ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 25,462,043 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016276752 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 275002 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556965-1473 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short BIOEX TO3 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum 9,841,154 number of warran ts to be listed : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Five (5) warrant of series TO3 entitles the holder to subscribe for two (2) new shares in the company during the period September 1 - September 14, 2023. Subscription will be at a subscription price equal to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for the company's shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market for a period of August 16 - August 29, 2023. The subscription price can not be lower than 2,80 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscri The warrants may be exercised during the period from and including ption September 1, 2023 until and including September 14, 2023. period : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last September 12, 2023 tradin g day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0018741928 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round 1 Lot: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order 276138 book ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company 556965-1473 Regist ration Number : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segmen t: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick MiFID II tick size table Size table: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC SSME code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading SEK curren cy: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------------- 55 Basic Materials --------------------- 5510 Basic Resources --------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on +46 40 200 250.