Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rallye und Ausbruch die logische Konsequenz?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CVE1 ISIN: SE0016276752 Ticker-Symbol: 85X0 
Frankfurt
28.11.22
08:05 Uhr
0,242 Euro
+0,024
+11,01 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOEXTRAX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOEXTRAX AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
28.11.2022 | 09:29
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Bioextrax AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (602/22)

On request of Bioextrax AB (publ), company registration number 556965-1473,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from November 29, 2022. 

Shares

Short name:               BIOEX          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 25,462,043       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016276752      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             275002         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556965-1473       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Equity Rights

Short  BIOEX TO3                               
 name:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum 9,841,154                               
 number                                     
 of                                       
 warran                                     
ts to                                      
 be                                       
 listed                                     
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:  Five (5) warrant of series TO3 entitles the holder to subscribe for two
     (2) new shares in the company during the period September 1 -     
     September 14, 2023. Subscription will be at a subscription price equal
     to 70 percent of the volume weighted average price paid for the    
     company's shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market for a period 
     of August 16 - August 29, 2023. The subscription price can not be   
     lower than 2,80 SEK.                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscri The warrants may be exercised during the period from and including   
ption   September 1, 2023 until and including September 14, 2023.       
 period                                     
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   September 12, 2023                           
 tradin                                     
g day:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN   SE0018741928                              
 code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round  1                                   
 Lot:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order  276138                                 
 book                                      
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company 556965-1473                              
 Regist                                     
ration                                     
 Number                                     
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market  First North STO/8                           
 segmen                                     
t:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick   MiFID II tick size table                        
 Size                                      
 table:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC   SSME                                  
 code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading SEK                                  
 curren                                     
cy:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name      
---------------------
55  Basic Materials
---------------------
5510 Basic Resources
---------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra
Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen
Corporate Finance AB on +46 40 200 250.
BIOEXTRAX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.