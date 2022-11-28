DJ Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C) (EPRA LN) Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 60.7328

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2598614

CODE: EPRA LN

ISIN: LU1437018838

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

