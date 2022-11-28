DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (AEME LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.0475

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43619138

CODE: AEME LN

ISIN: LU1437017350

