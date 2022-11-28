DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIJ LN) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3349.5144
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10775454
CODE: PRIJ LN
ISIN: LU1931974775
