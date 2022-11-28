DJ Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAM LN) Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.3619

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 512446

CODE: PRAM LN

ISIN: LU2300295123

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2300295123 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAM LN Sequence No.: 204039 EQS News ID: 1498417 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1498417&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2022 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)